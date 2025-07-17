5,000 secondary schools not selected by 1.2mn learners joining Grade 10

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – The Ministry of Education says 5,000 out of 9,750 secondary schools were not selected by 1.2 million learners joinnig Grade 10 due to preference.

According to Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, described this as a source of concern and indicated that it poses logistical and planning challenges for the ministry and school administrators.

“We have 9,750 secondary schools around the country. And from the selection results, we have seen clearly that more than 5,000 schools didn’t get any learner selection. This is because some learners do not prefer them,” Bitok said.

The PS noted that the Ministry is planning a smooth transition for the 1.2 million learners joining Grade 10 this year under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

While the reasons behind the low selection rates for some schools were not elaborated, Bitok asserted that factors such as infrastructure, performance history, location, and perceived prestige could have influenced learner and parent choices.

Bitok emphasized the need to address inequalities in the education system and ensure all schools are adequately resourced to attract and retain learners.

The 1.2 million learners were set to join Grade 10 in January 2026, following their completion of Grade 9 later this year.

As part of the transition process, learners will sit the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) between October 27 and November 5, 2025 which will inform their placement into senior school and chosen career pathways.