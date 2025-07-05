Connect with us

Capital Health

5.2mn children, 74,000 with zero-dose record, get Measles Rubella jab

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Over 5.18 million children have been vaccinated against Measles and Rubella (MR) in the just-concluded national immunization campaign, with 74,000 previously unvaccinated (zero-dose) children receiving protection for the first time.

The 10-day campaign officially ended on Tusday after launching on July 5.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale described the results as a national milestone.

“This campaign ensured that even the most vulnerable children—those who had never received a single vaccine—are now protected.”

Alongside the MR vaccine, the campaign also administered the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) to 16.1 million children, reaching 84 per cent of the national target.

The figure marked a sharp rise from the 12.1 million TCV vaccinations reported by July 13, just days before the campaign closed.

Duale confirmed that the typhoid vaccine will now be available free of charge in all immunizing health facilities, boosting routine coverage even after the campaign.

The Ministry credited the success to collaboration among government agencies, development partners, and community networks, while warning against the dangers of vaccine misinformation.

“Vaccines save lives, and their safety is backed by rigorous science,” said Duale. “Let us protect our children with facts, not fear.”

