3 suspects arrested in connection to Saba Saba arson at Magunas Supermarket

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13 – Police in Meru have arrested three suspects linked to the July 7 arson attack on Magunas Supermarket, during the Saba Saba protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects, identified as Ian Mugambi, Abdulatif Murithi, and Teddy Kaimenyi, were captured on CCTV footage looting and setting fire to the popular retail store during the Saba Saba unrest.

According to the DCI, video footage also shows the trio breaking into and stealing from Seven Eleven Lounge and Selelite Supermarket in what appears to have been a calculated spree of destruction and theft.

During the arrests, police recovered a dark green motorcycle, registration number KMGN 839F, believed to have been used by the suspects during the attacks.

“The suspects are now in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the statement read in part.

Police, who also confirmed arrested a vandal who raided the Kitengela Sub-county Hospital in Kajiado, said they are still pursuing other individuals believed to have taken part in criminal acts during the chaotic Saba Saba protests.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have assured the public that those responsible for the destruction of property and theft will face the full force of the law.

The supermarket was broken into, looted, and torched during the Saba Saba demonstrations.

The arrests came hours after President William Ruto assured the public that those who looted property would be brought to justice.