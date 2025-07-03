3 shot with arrows during failed break-in at MP’s office

KISII, Kenya, Jul 7 – Three people sustained serious injuries after being shot with arrows during an attempt to gain access to the Kisii County Woman Representative’s office on Monday.

The victims suffered limb and arm injuries and were rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) for treatment.

A medic at KTRH confirmed that one of the victims had sustained a deep arrow wound to the leg.

The incident occurred at Daraja Moja, where demonstrators taking part in Saba Saba (July 7) protests tried to storm the building housing the Woman Representative’s office before they were repulsed by attackers suspected to have been hired goons.

Protesters condemned the violence, accusing local political actors of undermining peaceful demonstrations.

“We are aware goons were hired by some politicians to attack our peaceful demos,” said one protester.

The demonstrations turned violent after one protester was shot in the arm with an arrow, prompting chaos. Protesters and police engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase as tensions escalated.

Victims were assisted by fellow demonstrators to seek medical attention.

Earlier in the day, protesters had been seen playing games—a move interpreted as a delaying tactic—while being closely monitored by police.

They had, however, pledged to remain peaceful unless provoked by law enforcement.

The demonstrators also criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s recent “shoot to kill” directive, calling it irresponsible and dangerous.

Meanwhile, businesses in Kisii town remained closed and the streets largely deserted as police intensified patrols throughout the day.