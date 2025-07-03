Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The victims suffered limb and arm injuries and were rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) for treatment/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

3 shot with arrows during failed break-in at MP’s office

The victims suffered limb and arm injuries and were rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) for treatment.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 7 – Three people sustained serious injuries after being shot with arrows during an attempt to gain access to the Kisii County Woman Representative’s office on Monday.

The victims suffered limb and arm injuries and were rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) for treatment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A medic at KTRH confirmed that one of the victims had sustained a deep arrow wound to the leg.

The incident occurred at Daraja Moja, where demonstrators taking part in Saba Saba (July 7) protests tried to storm the building housing the Woman Representative’s office before they were repulsed by attackers suspected to have been hired goons.

Protesters condemned the violence, accusing local political actors of undermining peaceful demonstrations.

“We are aware goons were hired by some politicians to attack our peaceful demos,” said one protester.

The demonstrations turned violent after one protester was shot in the arm with an arrow, prompting chaos. Protesters and police engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase as tensions escalated.

Victims were assisted by fellow demonstrators to seek medical attention.

Earlier in the day, protesters had been seen playing games—a move interpreted as a delaying tactic—while being closely monitored by police.

They had, however, pledged to remain peaceful unless provoked by law enforcement.

The demonstrators also criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s recent “shoot to kill” directive, calling it irresponsible and dangerous.

Meanwhile, businesses in Kisii town remained closed and the streets largely deserted as police intensified patrols throughout the day.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila schools Gen Z: Saba was a movement, not a riot

Odinga warned against reinterpreting Saba Saba as a symbol of unstructured resistance.

25 minutes ago

Top stories

Raila Calls for Urgent Inter-Generational Conclave Amid Gen Z Protests

Odinga was scheduled to address a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi but cancelled due to police roadblocks and skirmishes that erupted there for...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

How Kenya’s Youth Shut Down Nairobi Without Throwing a Stone

Despite government assurances that Saba Saba Day would be a normal working day, the capital was anything but. Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Medics defend medical neutrality as they urge protection of healthcare access during unrest

KMA made the call lon Monday following what it termed “grave violations” of medical neutrality during recent protests.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Medical Association condemns traffic blockades during protests

KMA cited Article 43(1)(a) of the Kenyan Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to the highest attainable standard of health, adding that the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protest fears stir anxiety in Nyeri, Kisii as Kisumu remains open for business

A survey by Capital News found that many traders stayed away from their premises altogether, while those who had opened quickly shut down as...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We will not watch you destroy property,’ Kisii police commander tells protesters

Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.

7 hours ago

Top stories

Tension High as Bonfires, Roadblocks Mark Saba Saba Anniversary Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Parts of Central Kenya were engulfed in smoke and tension on Monday morning as groups of protesters lit bonfires...

7 hours ago