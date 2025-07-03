Connect with us

Operation Amani Boni is a long-running security campaign targeting extremist threats, including Al-Shabaab militants operating near the Kenya-Somalia border/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

3 KDF officers succumb to injuries after IED hit in Lamu

Published

LAMU, Kenya, Jul 15 – Three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers have died after sustaining injuries from an improvised explosive device (IED) attack along the Sankuri-Kiunga Main Supply Route (MSR) in Lamu County.

According to a statement from the KDF Strategic Communications Department, the incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon as troops were conducting a routine patrol in the volatile region, which borders Somalia and has long been a hotspot for terrorist activity.

Following the explosion, KDF said it mobilised a swift multi-agency response to secure the area and pursue the perpetrators of the deadly ambush.

Security teams have since heightened surveillance and increased manning of key routes in and out of the area to restrict enemy movement and prevent further attacks.

KDF said a response team evacuated injured soldiers to specialized military medical facilities for treatment but three of the wounded officers succumbed to their injuries.

“These soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the citizens of Kenya,” read the KDF statement, which also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers.

“The entire KDF fraternity condoles with their families.”

Unbowed

KDF commended the fallen officers for their bravery and acknowledged the rapid response by security agencies on the ground.

The military also reaffirmed its commitment to securing the region, emphasizing that the joint forces remain “unbowed” in their pursuit of lasting peace in Lamu and the wider Boni Enclave.

“The Kenya Defence Forces and the entire Operation Amani Boni fraternity remain unbowed and are committed to ensuring that lasting peace is achieved in the area of responsibility,” the statement concluded.

Operation Amani Boni is a long-running security campaign targeting extremist threats, including Al-Shabaab militants operating near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The latest attack comes two months after five police officers were killed and five others injured in an ambush by Al-Shabaab militants in Boni Forest.

The officers, all members of the elite Special Operations Group (SOG), were pursuing suspected terrorists in the Lehelo area when they came under heavy gunfire.

The May 2 ambush followed a two-day tracking operation based on intelligence reports indicating that the militants were planning a large-scale attack from a hideout deep in the forest.

In this article:
