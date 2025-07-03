3 arrested for robbing mourners in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Police in Kisumu have apprehended three suspects believed to be behind a brazen robbery targeting mourners at a funeral gathering in Daraja Mbili, Manyatta B area.

The National Police Service (NPS) said Friday that the robbery occurred at the homestead of the late Susan Achieng’ Otieno, where mourners had gathered to pay their final respects.

According to police reports, the armed suspects stormed the premises and began robbing those in attendance.

A distress call made by one of the mourners prompted a rapid response from officers on foot patrol from Kasagam Police Station.

With support from members of the public, the officers managed to apprehend the suspects on the spot.

“With the assistance of the community, three suspects were arrested, while their accomplices fled,” the NPS said in a statement.

During the operation, police recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspects during the robbery.

The NPS lauded the swift action by the officers and the cooperation of the community, describing it as a commendable act of vigilance.

Authorities are now appealing to the public to volunteer any information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.