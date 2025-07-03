Connect with us

3 armed robbers gunned down in Kisumu

They were cornered around the Car Wash area along Kondele Kibos road at 5am.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 28 – Three armed suspected robbers have been killed in Kisumu this morning as cases of insecurity intensify in the lakeside city.

According to a resident, Stephen Odhiambo, the thugs were carrying an assortment of electronic equipment, apparently robbed from household goods, thus attracting attention of the locals.

“They were carrying crude weapons too, when they were challenged to surrender by the public,” he said.

The three were subjected to mob injustice after failing to account for the electronics under their possession.

The assorted equipment including TV sets, hoofers, iron box have been taken by the police for custody.

Residents of Lolwe estate raised an alarm at 4am when robbers struck.

The residents reported a lady losing a TV screen to the robbers after they gained entry into her residence.

“They were numbering about 8 young men, they steal with courage despite our cry for help,” said a resident.

Normally, the robbers struck at around 2am, when everyone was dead asleep and those awake scared to venture into darkness.

“Coming out is not a problem, you don’t know if you’re risking your life…. the darkness scares people even to just come out….the flood light should be the first thing to be put there,” said Jane Marvelene.

The bodies, soaked in blood, were later removed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations and identifications.

Concerns have been raised against the police inaction to respond to distress calls or do patrols to deal with insecurity.

