Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Murkomen condemned the attacks as a calculated assault on state authority, warning that such actions threaten Kenya’s ability to maintain law and order/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

16 police stations targeted in ‘anarchist’ attacks during protests: Murkomen

Murkomen expressed grave concern over what he termed as “anarchist” attacks that included the theft of firearms, destruction of police property, and disruption of public safety systems.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that 16 police stations and posts were attacked and either burnt or severely damaged during violent nationwide protests held on June 25 and July 7.

Speaking Tuesday during the State of the National Security Address, Murkomen condemned the attacks as a calculated assault on state authority, warning that such actions threaten Kenya’s ability to maintain law and order.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He expressed grave concern over what he termed as “anarchist” attacks that included the theft of firearms, destruction of police property, and disruption of public safety systems.

“This disturbing trend of targeting police stations, stealing firearms and ammunition, points to a coordinated attempt to subvert the state’s ability to guarantee law, order, and public safety,” he said.

“When a police post or station is raided or razed, it leaves the public at the mercy of dangerous criminals.”

Among the worst-hit areas was the Dagoretti Police Post, where Murkomen disclosed that criminals stole five guns and razed residential buildings occupied by officers and their families.

He claimed that one of the stolen firearms from Dagoretti was used in a robbery in Naivasha just a day later.

The Interior CS revealed that a total of nine suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the Dagoretti incident.

In Kikuyu, protesters torched the police station along with the sub-county headquarters, the National Registration Bureau office, Kikuyu Law Courts, and several other government installations.

At the Gachui Police Post, four additional firearms were destroyed by fire.

Arson

Murkomen also described a similarly brazen attack on Olkalou Police Station, where arsonists burned the station, killed three suspects in custody, and destroyed 26 vehicles, 18 county government motorcycles, the exhibit store, and the report office.

In Matuu, eight police officers were injured when youths stormed the police station, damaging several government vehicles and the station building. Eighteen suspects have been charged.

In Nakuru County, the Viwandani Patrol Base in Naivasha was torched, and criminals snatched a firearm loaded with 20 rounds in Shauri Moyo.

He described the attacks as unprecedented.

“The violence and destruction witnessed across the country in recent weeks, however, were on a scale that has never been witnessed before,” said Murkomen.

“It is incumbent upon us, therefore, to nip it in the bud with the full force of the law.”

The government has said that during the two days of unrest, 42 Kenyans lost their lives, and nearly 600 others were injured—including 496 law enforcement officers.

Hundreds of businesses were looted or destroyed, thrusting many families into financial ruin. Public and private properties also suffered widespread destruction.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

12-nation league welcomes Ethekon-led IEBC urging electoral impartiality

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from twelve countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada —emphasized the crucial role of the IEBC in safeguarding...

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to roll out long-acting injectable HIV PrEP Lenacapavir by Jan 2026

He indicated that “this biomedical breakthrough marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s fight against HIV."

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nearly 1,500 face terrorism and malicious damage charges arising from protests

Murkomen described recent unrest as “raw and unprecedented terror” unleashed by what he termed “marauding gangs of looters and barefaced anarchists.”

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki, CS Murkomen seek clarity from LSK over complaint to remove them from roll of advocates

The two indicated that they learnt about the complaint through social media and are yet to get a formal complaint.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court awards Senate Clerk Sh10mn in defamation case against Orwoba

Ngotho found that Orwoba’s posts, which accused Nyegenye of sexual harassment, were made with ill intent and designed to damage his personal and professional...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anyone who absconds duty or reports late will be treated as a ghost worker – CS Ruku

The CS found numerous workstations unmanned and several public officers absent or reporting late.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Nyoro says explanation on fuel price increase misleading, incomplete

Nyoro explained that the real problem lies in excessive taxation and the securitization of fuel levies.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Is David Maraga Ruto’s secret weapon for 2027?

But behind the scenes, power games and state project claims stir the nation, with whispers that Ruto may be using Maraga as a 2027...

3 hours ago