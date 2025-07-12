12-nation league welcomes Ethekon-led IEBC urging electoral impartiality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Foreign diplomats in Kenya have welcomed the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), urging the electoral agency to execute its mandate with impartiality, transparency, and professionalism.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, Ambassadors and High Commissioners from twelve countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada —emphasized the crucial role of the IEBC in safeguarding the credibility of Kenya’s democratic processes.

“As Kenya’s longstanding partners and fellow democracies, we affirm the critical role independent institutions play in upholding the provisions of Kenya’s Constitution, particularly those guaranteeing free, fair, and credible elections,” the league including Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland stated.

“We trust the new commissioners will carry out their mandate with impartiality, transparency, and professionalism in service to all Kenyans.”

The diplomats emphasized the need for adequate support from the government to enable the IEBC to fulfill its constitutional obligations effectively.

They called on the National Assembly and the National Treasury to provide timely and sufficient budgetary allocations to ensure the commission’s independence and functionality ahead of future elections.

Proactive measures

Additionally, they urged relevant state institutions to take proactive measures to facilitate voter registration and ensure inclusive participation in the electoral process.

“We also urge relevant institutions to take the necessary steps to ensure all eligible citizens can register as voters and participate in the electoral process,” the envoys stated.

The foreign missions reiterated their commitment to partnering with Kenya to strengthen electoral systems and foster greater public confidence in democratic institutions.

“We stand ready, working in partnership, to further strengthen electoral systems and bolster public trust in Kenya’s democratic institutions.”

The statement comes at a time when the commission’s credibility and operational readiness have come under scrutiny from Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On June 11, IEBC leadership led by Chairperson Edung Ethekon was sworn in after President William Ruto regularized their appointments.

Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Araphat Abdallah were also sworn in as commissioners.

The ceremony, held at the Supreme Court grounds and presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome, marked the final procedural step in the formalization of their roles at the electoral agency.

The swearing-in came after days of legal uncertainty that had threatened to stall the process following concerns the appointment procedure by President William Ruto.

It followed a court ruling that gave the green light for the appointments on condition that the Head of State follows the law through a regular gazette notice.

In the ruling, the court directed President Ruto to correct procedural flaws in the earlier gazettementS and issue a fresh notice to formalize the appointments.