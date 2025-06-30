Youth Demands Are Valid, But We Won’t Allow Anarchy in the Name of Democracy: Kindiki

MACHAKOS, Kenya June 30 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has acknowledged the legitimacy of grievances voiced by young Kenyans during the recent Gen Z-led protests, but firmly condemned the violence, destruction, and criminal acts that marked last week’s demonstrations, warning that the government will not allow the country to descend into lawlessness.

Speaking during a public address in Mitaboni, Kathiani Constituency in Machakos County on Monday, the Deputy President said the government had heard the voices of the youth “loud and clear” and was taking steps to align its governance policies with the urgent demands for accountability, transparency, and economic opportunity.

“We have listened to our young people, and the grievances are valid. We are taking that input very seriously and will reform our governance to align it with the demands for accountability and transparency, fight corruption, and make our country better,” Kindiki said.

He noted that many of the young people who took to the streets were raising genuine concerns about unemployment, inequality, and the burden of taxation. “We have heard the cries of our young people on the lack of jobs and income opportunities. We will address these concerns through deliberate policy and administrative interventions,” he added.

Bloodshed and Destruction

Kindiki’s comments come in the wake of deadly protests held across the country on Wednesday, June 25, during which at least 16 people were killed according to human rights organisations. Independent monitors and civil society groups have placed the death toll even higher, with over 300 injured and scores reported missing.

In Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, Nakuru, Nyeri, and Kitengela, peaceful protests quickly escalated into violent confrontations with police. Some demonstrations turned chaotic, with groups looting supermarkets, setting shops ablaze, and vandalising public buildings—including police stations. In Ol Kalou, Molo, and Matuu, protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Businesses in downtown Nairobi and other urban centres bore the brunt of the chaos, with traders waking up to find their shops ransacked, their inventories destroyed, and livelihoods reduced to ashes. The government has yet to issue a full account of the damage, but preliminary reports suggest losses running into hundreds of millions of shillings.

Government to Uphold Rights, But Draws Red Line

Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding constitutional rights, including the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful protest. However, he warned that the state would not tolerate violence masquerading as democratic expression.

“We will respect and uphold the rights of all citizens, including the rights and freedoms of worship, association, movement, and democracy. What we will however not allow is the kind of lawlessness witnessed last Wednesday,” he said.

“There is a difference between democracy and anarchy. You cannot use arson, violence, rape, and destruction of public and private property in the guise of pursuit of democratic rights.”

Political Leaders Under Fire

Kindiki did not mince words when criticising political leaders he accused of glorifying the destruction.

“I am shocked to see some politicians celebrating the kind of destruction, rape, and lawlessness we all saw on Wednesday,” he said. “As we speak now, there are many people who woke up with possessions and businesses but slept as paupers because their businesses were looted and burnt down. Now tell me, what mistake did those business people make?”

His comments appeared aimed at opposition leaders, some of whom have supported the protest movement, calling it a legitimate expression of public outrage against government excesses.

Kindiki challenged those leaders to reflect on the consequences of inciting or celebrating mob action. “How can a person who seeks to lead this country or has held leadership positions before celebrate the kind of anarchy we saw on Wednesday?” he asked.

‘Prepared to Lose Popularity to Save the Country’

The Deputy President made it clear that the government was willing to bear political costs to protect national security.

“We are ready and prepared to lose some political popularity and save our country. The safety and security of our country is paramount. It is not negotiable,” he stated.

“This is the time to make a firm stand. The lines are clearly drawn. Those who support the rule of law for a safe and secure nation and those supporting anarchy. We must all take a position, including our political and religious leaders, and even our foreign friends.”

Mounting Pressure and Calls for Justice

Kindiki’s remarks follow growing national and international pressure on the government to account for the deaths and disappearances of protesters. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for independent investigations, as have the Law Society of Kenya, Amnesty International, and several foreign embassies.

Among those gravely injured during the protests is 22-year-old Boniface Kariuki, a mask vendor who was shot in the head at close range by police and declared brain-dead on Sunday. His case has become a rallying point for protestors and rights groups demanding police accountability.