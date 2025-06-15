Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

First Lady Rachel Ruto.

NATIONAL NEWS

‘You listen, you laugh, you guide,’ Rachel’s Fathers’ day message to President Ruto

Thank you for being our rock, our inspiration, and the heart of our family – Rachel Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – First Lady Rachel Ruto marked Father’s Day with a message to President William Ruto, celebrating him not only as Kenya’s Head of State but as a devoted father and pillar of their family.

In her tribute shared through official platforms, the First Lady wished the President a Happy Father’s Day, praising his ability to balance the enormous weight of national leadership with the everyday joys and responsibilities of fatherhood.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“On this Father’s Day, my heart overflows with gratitude and awe for you.While you carry the weight of immense responsibility for our nation a burden few can truly understand you still find a way to be fully present for our family,” the First Lady said.

“Amidst the demands and pressures, you show up.You listen, you laugh, you guide, and you love our wonderful children with all your heart. Thank you for being our rock, our inspiration, and the heart of our family,”Mama Rachel added.

Beyond her message to the President, the First Lady extended appreciation to fathers across the country, describing them as the unsung heroes who form the bedrock of homes and society.

“To all the amazing dads out there: Today, we celebrate you.We see the quiet strength it takes to shoulder responsibilities, the long hours worked to provide, and the countless sacrifices made out of love,”she stated.

She commended fathers for their role in shaping the character of future generations and emphasized the deep value of their presence, patience, and guidance.

“Your dedication in raising your children well shaping them with patience, wisdom, and support is the most profound gift.Thank you for every effort, big and small. You are deeply appreciated,”the First Lady said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto describes fathers as ‘silent heroes’ in Fathers’ Day tribute

The president praised fathers for their role in instilling discipline and guiding children through life, noting that their presence is a source of both...

12 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF team dispatched to Kwale to investigate military plane crash

In a statement, the Kenya Air Force stated that the site has since been secured as teams comb through the wreckage for flight data...

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges politicians not to use Albert Ojwang’s death for personal gains

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 15 – Politicians in the country have been warned against using the untimely death of blogger Albert Ojwang in a police...

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Justice for Ojwang, But No Room for Violence or Destruction of Property

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has strongly condemned the recent destruction of property during protests in Nairobi, urging Kenyans to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Super Petrol increases by Sh2.69 per litre in latest EPRA review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Super Petrol price has increased by Sh2.69 per litre in the latest pump price review by the Energy and...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 Kenya Air Force officers killed in military plane crash in Kwale

The fixed wing plane departed from Mombasa at 11:39am Saturday and was last seen near Diani before disappearing from the radar.

19 hours ago

Top stories

Will Kalonzo Be Lured to Kenya Kwanza? Kindiki’s Ukambani Visit Signify Political Overture

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – As political realignment intensifies ahead of the 2027 general elections, political maneuvering are underway as the Kenya Kwanza government...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kirinyaga top list of counties with ethnic bias in employment

This is according to a new Senate report that highlighted deep-rooted ethnic exclusion across 32 devolved units.

20 hours ago