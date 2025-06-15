‘You listen, you laugh, you guide,’ Rachel’s Fathers’ day message to President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – First Lady Rachel Ruto marked Father’s Day with a message to President William Ruto, celebrating him not only as Kenya’s Head of State but as a devoted father and pillar of their family.

In her tribute shared through official platforms, the First Lady wished the President a Happy Father’s Day, praising his ability to balance the enormous weight of national leadership with the everyday joys and responsibilities of fatherhood.

“On this Father’s Day, my heart overflows with gratitude and awe for you.While you carry the weight of immense responsibility for our nation a burden few can truly understand you still find a way to be fully present for our family,” the First Lady said.

“Amidst the demands and pressures, you show up.You listen, you laugh, you guide, and you love our wonderful children with all your heart. Thank you for being our rock, our inspiration, and the heart of our family,”Mama Rachel added.

Beyond her message to the President, the First Lady extended appreciation to fathers across the country, describing them as the unsung heroes who form the bedrock of homes and society.

“To all the amazing dads out there: Today, we celebrate you.We see the quiet strength it takes to shoulder responsibilities, the long hours worked to provide, and the countless sacrifices made out of love,”she stated.

She commended fathers for their role in shaping the character of future generations and emphasized the deep value of their presence, patience, and guidance.

“Your dedication in raising your children well shaping them with patience, wisdom, and support is the most profound gift.Thank you for every effort, big and small. You are deeply appreciated,”the First Lady said.