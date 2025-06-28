Connect with us

“Without Ruto, you are clueless,” President fires back at critics

“I am telling you, if you remove Ruto; these people will be completely clueless,” the President asserted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – President William Ruto has once again taken a swipe at his competitors, saying they are obsessed with him instead of selling their agenda to Kenyans.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the over 2,200-unit Boma Yangu Railway City Estate Phase 1A, the President challenged the opposition led by his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua to focus on creating jobs for the youth instead of exploiting them for selfish political gains.

“I keep telling these people to define their agenda. If you ask them their plan to transform Kenya, they’ll say ‘Ruto.’ If you ask about their agenda for housing or employment for the youth, they’ll still say ‘Ruto,’”

“I am telling you if you remove Ruto, these people will be completely clueless,” the President asserted.

Ruto urged Kenyan youth not to allow politicians to use them as tools to incite or perpetrate violence.

He advised the youth to partner with the government and use their energy to transform Kenya through various flagship projects.

The President’s remarks follows the June 25 protests in which the Interior Ministry alleges politicians hired goons to destroy, loot and torch small scale businesses in Nairobi and other urban areas.

Ruto assured residents that the government through security agencies will continue to provide a conducive environment for all to do business.

“I want the youth of Nairobi to keep peace and not allow those other people to misuse your energy and potential to cause anarchy,” he said

