Will Kalonzo Be Lured to Kenya Kwanza? Kindiki’s Ukambani Visit Signify Political Overture

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – As political realignment intensifies ahead of the 2027 general elections, political maneuvering are underway as the Kenya Kwanza government intensifies efforts to woo Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka into its fold.

Musyoka who is deemed as the Ukambani political stronghold kingpin has been elusive on joining hands with President William Ruto’s administration despite previous attempts to lure the Wiper Leader to join folds with the government.

Insiders claim Musyoka has been courted by Ruto’s close allies for a few weeks now with details on five inner circle meetings to strike a deal that will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Away from preparing the ground ahead of President William Ruto’s Ukambani visit, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s tour has thrust this prospect into the spotlight, fueling speculation that an alliance with Musyoka could be in the offing.

Last week President William Ruto’s close aide, Farouk Kibet, gave out the latest signal in Musyoka’s backyard in Kitui that overtures are ongoing to woo him into government saying he should be considered for a senior national position in government.

During an empowerment event where he accompanied Kindiki, Kibet told Musyoka to ‘start thinking seriously’ about his political future, hinting of ongoing discussion to have him close ranks with the ruling coalition.

“Kalonzo should start thinking… a big role should be found for him in Kenya,” Ruto’s close aide stated.

Kibet has been pivotal in operating behind the scenes moves to woo influential leaders within the political scene into the Kenya Kwanza Alliance political fold with his recent sentiments signaling that something could be in the offing.

Yesterday, Kindiki reinforced the calls by urging the Wiper Party leader to reconsider his position in the opposition and join the government, suggesting that he would be a more supportive ally than former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During an economic empowerment program in Makueni county, Kindiki asserted warned that some unnamed associates could eventually betray Kalonzo if he is not careful.

“If you people allow me. I will go and look for my big brother Kalonzo. Between me and Gachagua, who has respect for Kalonzo? I will call him anytime because he is my big brother. We need people who mean well for Kenya,” he said.

Political overtures

The Deputy President empowerment program tour which has unlocked development programs in the region which the move expected to crystallize and bolster the efforts to win over Musyoka’s support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The government has earmarked development of six roads with four of them in Kitui county while the other two are in Makueni and Machakos counties including the Mutomo-Mutha-Hola road.

Musyoka’s close allies have intimated on the attempts being made saying the leader has maintained a cautious stance until he strikes a deal for the benefit of the Ukambani region which has been in the opposition corridors since 2007 general elections.

“Whether talks have been ongoing or not, this is not the first attempt by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to woo Kalonzo. There is nothing new and it shouldn’t cause a concern. Politics is about interest. Our leader is a principled man and he will always negotiate for the benefit of Ukambani region. As of now it’s a wait and see situation until we strike a deal,” said Musyoka’s close ally who sought anonymity.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has however refuted the claims saying Musyoka is focused on unseating President Ruto in the 2027 general polls adding that joining hands with the current regime will on soil his political influence.

“Kalonzo will not join Kenya Kwanza,infact hes working to unseat this regime that is filled with corruption.Right now more than ever he stands a chance for presidency,”he said.

The Wiper Leader political bravado in the opposition camp has dwindled in the recent days with tongues wagging that he might be walking on tight rope trying to consider the political interventions ongoing.

Presidential political analyst Dismus Mokua has termed the timing on Musyoka’s potential alignment with the Kenya Kwanza administration as something ripe with both promise and peril given the fluidity of coalition politics.

“While he has no killer political instinct, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka has a powerful and influential base that will inform and influence the 2027 presidential scorecard. He demonstrated during the 2022 elections that he can deliver his constituency. Any serious 2027 presidential candidate will want Mr Musyoka’s constituency in the path towards 50+1%,” Mokua said.

“Politics is the art of the possible. No permanent enemies but permanent interests. Mr Kalonzo Musyoka has many permutations and combinations to consider.

Mokua further notes that while Musyoka is not often viewed as a combative political tactician, he holds a solid electoral bloc that cannot be ignored which makes the former vice president an attractive asset a high-stakes target in the ongoing realignments.

“Such a political move may have unintended consequences given Kenya Kwanza’s perceived delivery gap and potential reputation liabilities ahead of 2027. Mr Kalonzo may reap big but he may also expose himself to political suicide,” he cautioned.

Vote Block

Ukambani (the three counties of Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui) has remained a stronghold of Musyoka and his Wiper Party.

Controlling Ukambani’s vote bank estimated at some 1.6 million voters could reduce the electoral pressure on Kenya Kwanza’s traditional strongholds in Mt. Kenya.

In the 2022 general elections, these counties delivered nearly 770,000 votes to Azimio Raila Odinga, compared to about 250,000 for the Kenya Kwanza coalition, demonstrating a margin almost 3:1.

Historically, Kalonzo has delivered over 83% of votes cast in Ukambani during the 2013 and 2017 polls affirming that the region remains his iron core.

Beyond raw numbers, Musyoka’s influence has shaped leadership,in 2022, Wiper won all three gubernatorial races, all three Senate seats, and 20 parliamentary seats in Ukambani solidifying his control over regional political machinery .