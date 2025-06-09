K’Onyango: Why Initiatives Like Earthtree Are Key to Kenya’s Climate Future

For Kenya to achieve its climate and conservation goals, all sectors—government, private institutions, and individuals—must work together to protect forests, national parks, and coastlines. Poaching, illegal logging, and unregulated fishing have caused extensive environmental degradation, and immediate, coordinated action is urgently required.

At the community level, stakeholders must collaborate to confront this crisis. Shifting blame solves nothing—environmental conservation is a shared responsibility. The government cannot act alone; the private sector, civil society, and citizens must play active roles. Tree-planting campaigns, for example, are not just government initiatives but civic responsibilities. However, such programmes must be implemented with transparency and purpose. In 2023, we saw Cabinet Secretaries flying across the country to participate in tree-planting ceremonies—but were those trees nurtured afterward? Were they monitored? Without follow-up, these efforts risk becoming symbolic rather than impactful.

This is where initiatives like Earthtree in the North Rift provide a timely and much-needed solution to the pressing challenges of climate change. In an era of rising temperatures, erratic weather, and widespread land degradation, Earthtree offers a holistic model that merges environmental restoration with community development. It’s a blueprint for sustainable change that can deliver long-term benefits for both the planet and its people.

A key strength of Earthtree is its contribution to carbon sequestration. Trees absorb carbon dioxide—the primary greenhouse gas fueling global warming—and store it in their biomass and surrounding soil. In regions like the North Rift, where large tracts of degraded land lie idle, reforestation has vast potential. As trees mature, they become effective carbon sinks, helping offset emissions from sectors like transport, agriculture, and industry. Over time, this contributes meaningfully to Kenya’s and the world’s climate goals.

Earthtree also plays a vital role in restoring fragile ecosystems. Years of deforestation, overgrazing, and unsustainable farming have left many parts of the North Rift prone to erosion, desertification, and biodiversity loss. By planting native species and rehabilitating degraded land, Earthtree helps re-establish ecological balance. Vegetation cover improves water retention, reduces flash floods, and boosts agricultural productivity by stabilising the local microclimate and enriching the soil.

What sets Earthtree apart is its community-driven approach. Unlike top-down interventions, Earthtree involves local residents in its planning and execution. Farmers are trained in agroforestry, sustainable land use, and nursery development. This inclusive model builds capacity, fosters ownership, and boosts the chances of long-term success. Conservation becomes a livelihood activity, not just a theoretical concern.

Economically, Earthtree offers a lifeline to rural communities. From nursery work to field planting and monitoring, the project creates jobs across skill levels. This supports local economies while reducing poverty—particularly in areas with limited employment opportunities. When individuals see personal and financial benefits from climate action, they are more likely to remain committed to it.

The initiative also enhances climate resilience. Rural communities in Kenya are increasingly vulnerable to climate shocks—floods, droughts, and erratic rainfall. By restoring forest cover and stabilising landscapes, Earthtree strengthens the capacity of these communities to withstand climate-related disruptions. Trees moderate temperatures, protect water sources, and improve soil quality—all essential for sustainable agriculture.

There is also an educational and cultural value to Earthtree’s work. Through school outreach and community engagement, it raises environmental awareness and fosters a culture of sustainability, especially among the youth. It also integrates traditional land stewardship practices with modern conservation science, offering a richer, more context-sensitive approach to environmental protection.

While many tree-planting campaigns falter due to poor planning or inappropriate species selection, Earthtree avoids these pitfalls by focusing on native, drought-resistant trees and planting in ecologically suitable areas. This careful strategy ensures long-term success and avoids damage to local ecosystems.

In conclusion, Earthtree is more than a tree-planting project. It is a model of how community-led, well-managed, and inclusive climate initiatives can regenerate land, support livelihoods, and build resilience. By planting trees, Earthtree is also planting hope—for Kenya’s people, its environment, and future generations.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant.