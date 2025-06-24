Wetang’ula Tells US Envoy He Expects Peaceful June 25 Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has expressed optimism that the planned June 25 protests, organised to commemorate last year’s Gen Z demonstrations, will be peaceful and non-violent.

Speaking during a courtesy call by outgoing Acting US Ambassador Mark Dillard, Wetang’ula said Parliament is ready to listen to the issues raised by the demonstrators—provided the protests remain orderly.

“This talk of a memorial for the last disturbances, if it is peaceful demonstrations, it shouldn’t be an issue,” the Speaker said. “On the issues they have raised, Parliament is ready to address them. If it degenerates into violence, it is out of my hands and other agencies will handle that. But I hope it will be okay.”

Ambassador Dillard used the meeting to express concern over recent events, including the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody, and reports of excessive force by security agencies. He stressed the importance of accountability and the need for security forces to be held responsible for their actions.

“We are keen on the issue of accountability, making sure the police are held accountable. We expect the commemoration to be non-violent,” said Dillard.

In response, Speaker Wetang’ula reaffirmed his belief in the role of the police in safeguarding lives and property but stressed that rogue elements within the force must be dealt with individually.

“Police do a good job in protecting lives and property. In their absence, there is chaos. But if there are rotten apples among them, we pluck them out and deal with them as individuals,” he said. “A criminal remains a criminal—whether in the police, the military or as a civilian.”

He added that while demonstrators may have genuine grievances, the risk of infiltration by criminal elements remains a concern.

“The demonstrators may be very genuine, but we have hooligans and criminals who infiltrate, start terrorising traders and looting property. It becomes criminal,” Wetang’ula noted.

The Speaker also called for legislation to guide the implementation of the constitutional right to picket. He said other jurisdictions have clear laws governing demonstrations, including how grievances are submitted to relevant authorities.

“Without legislation, I sat with the House leadership and directed them: if there are picketers at the gate, the whips for the Majority and Minority should engage them, collect their petitions, and assure them of action. That way, we avoid a spectacle that invites police intervention and potential mayhem,” he said.

Ambassador Dillard acknowledged the challenge of balancing freedom of expression with the need to maintain law and order.

“It’s a difficult balance to manage—facilitating people’s rights to speak, while protecting property, lives, and safety,” he said.

Both leaders agreed that peace remains a critical foundation for Kenya’s economic stability and national growth.