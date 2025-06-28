Wetang’ula says Maraga’s role in Genz Protest undermines his Legacy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has advised former Chief Justice David Maraga against participating in politically motivated protests.

Speaking during the Likuyani Women Empowerment Programme at Matunda Comprehensive School, Wetang’ula expressed regret over the presence of a former head of the Judiciary at the June 25 protests led by Gen Z youth.

He emphasized that the former Chief Justice should serve as a role model for the younger generation.

“His participation in protests that later degenerated into looting and lawlessness not only undermined his dignity but also sent the wrong message to a generation looking up to him for guidance and inspiration,” the Speaker stated.

Wetang’ula’s remarks come a day after Maraga wrote to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to protest the withdrawal of his security detail.

MPs George Murugara and Gladys Shollei had on Thursday threatened to push Parliament to withhold the pension and other benefits entitled to a retired Chief Justice.

Maraga, who said the three officers—two bodyguards and a driver—had been assigned to him for nearly five years since his retirement in January 2021, has demanded that his security be reinstated in accordance with the provisions of the Retirement Benefits Act.