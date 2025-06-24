Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

Wetangula says House Whips to receive Gen z petition

“Every time that the picketers are at the gate, the Whips for the Majority and Minority sides will go to the picketers, speak with them, on behalf of Parliament, collect their petitions if any and advise them that we will attend to this. So that it does not become a spectacle and an hindrance for MPs coming to Parliament ,” the House Speaker said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula says demonstrators participating in tomorrow’s match will be allowed to submit their petitions directly to Parliament.

Speaking during a meeting with Acting outgoing Acting US Ambassador Mark Dillard, Wetangula disclosed Parliamentary whips Millie Odhiambo (Minority) and Owen Baya (Majority) will formally receive the petitions on behalf of the National Assembly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Every time that the picketers are at the gate, the Whips for the Majority and Minority sides will go to the picketers, speak with them, on behalf of Parliament, collect their petitions if any and advise them that we will attend to this. So that it does not become a spectacle and an hindrance for MPs coming to Parliament ,” the House Speaker said.

During the courtesy call at Parliament Building, Dillard sought to know plans the House had regarding the volatile situation.

Ambassador Dillard making reference to a statement attributed to the US Embassy expressing concern over what seemed to be excessive use of force on protesters and also the murder of teacher and digital blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

“We are keen on the issue of accountability, making sure the police are held accountable,we expect the commemoration to be non – violent,” Dillard said.

The Speaker emphasized the need for Parliament to remain accessible and responsive to the concerns of the public, especially during times of national tension.

“If it orderly, people can express themselves as much as they wish but when it degenerates to an assault on peace and security – like the looting now-, the demonstrators maybe very genuine, but we have hooligans and criminals who infiltrate and start terrorising traders and looting their properties,” Wetangula explained.

Security around Parliament is expected to be tight, with the Kenya Police Service coordinating with Parliamentary Security to ensure that the handover of petitions is peaceful and free of disruption.

On 25 June 2024, Gen Z protesters breached Parliament after MPs passed the controversial tax-heavy Finance Bill.

Protests earlier in the week had already led lawmakers to axe tax increases on bread, cooking oil, mobile money and motor vehicles, as well as an eco levy that would have raised the cost of goods like nappies and sanitary towels.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic bishops decry disregard for human life, civic freedoms

The prelates in a statement indicated that the incidents have become too common and called for urgent national action to halt what they described...

4 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Sudan urges Kenya to cease alleged support of RSF

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that the Kenyan government has been actively aiding the RSF, which is currently locked in a brutal conflict...

20 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome Launches Mahakama Popote Guidelines to Boost Access to Justice

The program allows judicial officers to handle cases regardless of the court station in which they were filed.

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Central Police OCS Talaam, 5 other suspects charged with Albert Ojwang’s murder

The prosecution led by Victor Owiti urged the court not to grant bail or bond saying that if released, they are likely to interfere...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s inABLE Named Among World’s Top 100 Accessibility Innovators by Forbes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Kenya’s nonprofit tech accessibility pioneer inABLE has earned a coveted spot on the first-ever Forbes Accessibility 100, a global...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Foreign Envoys express concern in use of hired ‘Goons’ to disrupt peaceful protests

The diplomats warned that such tactics threaten Kenya’s democratic values and undermine the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

HESBON HANSEN : Raila Did Not Betray Gen Z—Kenyan Voters Betrayed Themselves

If we are to speak of betrayal, let’s name it truthfully: a failure of civic duty by the voters themselves.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Govt ready to meet families of protest victims – CS Murkomen

2 hours ago