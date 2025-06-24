Wetangula says House Whips to receive Gen z petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula says demonstrators participating in tomorrow’s match will be allowed to submit their petitions directly to Parliament.

Speaking during a meeting with Acting outgoing Acting US Ambassador Mark Dillard, Wetangula disclosed Parliamentary whips Millie Odhiambo (Minority) and Owen Baya (Majority) will formally receive the petitions on behalf of the National Assembly.

“Every time that the picketers are at the gate, the Whips for the Majority and Minority sides will go to the picketers, speak with them, on behalf of Parliament, collect their petitions if any and advise them that we will attend to this. So that it does not become a spectacle and an hindrance for MPs coming to Parliament ,” the House Speaker said.

During the courtesy call at Parliament Building, Dillard sought to know plans the House had regarding the volatile situation.

Ambassador Dillard making reference to a statement attributed to the US Embassy expressing concern over what seemed to be excessive use of force on protesters and also the murder of teacher and digital blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

“We are keen on the issue of accountability, making sure the police are held accountable,we expect the commemoration to be non – violent,” Dillard said.

The Speaker emphasized the need for Parliament to remain accessible and responsive to the concerns of the public, especially during times of national tension.

“If it orderly, people can express themselves as much as they wish but when it degenerates to an assault on peace and security – like the looting now-, the demonstrators maybe very genuine, but we have hooligans and criminals who infiltrate and start terrorising traders and looting their properties,” Wetangula explained.

Security around Parliament is expected to be tight, with the Kenya Police Service coordinating with Parliamentary Security to ensure that the handover of petitions is peaceful and free of disruption.

On 25 June 2024, Gen Z protesters breached Parliament after MPs passed the controversial tax-heavy Finance Bill.

Protests earlier in the week had already led lawmakers to axe tax increases on bread, cooking oil, mobile money and motor vehicles, as well as an eco levy that would have raised the cost of goods like nappies and sanitary towels.