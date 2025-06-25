Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

We are here to retaliate, no more extra-judicial killings, protesters in Kisii say

Hundreds of youths who matched in the streets for the one-year anniversary of the ant-financial bill victims lit bonfires in Kisii’s capital roundabout and moved to Daraja mbili junction.

KISII, Kenya, Jun 25 – Police in Kisii were forced to use teargas canisters to disperse angry protesters in many parts of Kisii town after the peaceful protest turned chaotic.

The protest became a cat and mouse run between the police and the protesters.

The protesters said they are in the streets to seek justice for their fellow youth who were killed during the ant-finance bill.

“our fellow youths were killed mercilessly and we are here demanding justice and the only justice we want is to tell the president to resign,” said a protester.

They noted, the constitution gives them power to protest and they want this date to be marked as a public holiday to celebrate those who were killed last year during the nationwide protests.

“we are here to demand for our freedom, we are here to retaliate and tell the government we are demanding for justice,” added a protester.

Further they demanded the president to review his promises on extra-judicial killings saying he is doing exactly the opposite of what he promised.

