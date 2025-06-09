The Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja has ordered the interdiction of several officers following the death of Albert Ojwang while in police custody at the Central Police Station.
(WATCH) Nairobi Central Police Station top officers interdicted over death of Albert Ojwang in custody
"The Inspector General will be at Central Police today at 10am alongside the Chairman of the IPOA...,followed by the possibility of the Inspector General...
The Inspector General ordered the immediate interdiction of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer, the cell sentry, all report office officers on...
“On the 25th of June, I have this idea—that Kenyans should go there and light candles in front of the gates, because we must...
“We are very happy to hear that Atwoli has started to speak out—he has been silent for too long. He is one of the...
But speaking at Jesus Celebration Centre in Kilifi, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said many Kenyans haven’t seen the promised inclusivity and development.
The alleged rape happened last month close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) near the town of Nanyuki, 200km north of the...
NAIROBI, Kenya June 8 – Mediheal Group of Hospitals says that it operates within the confines of Kenyan law and follows international medical standards...
Speaking during a church service in Makadara, area MP George Aladwa urged the President to stay focused despite growing criticism, which he dismissed as...