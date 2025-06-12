Watchdog finds Iran failing to meet nuclear obligations

The global nuclear watchdog has found Iran has failed to meet its nuclear non-proliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years.
A resolution which was passed by the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) carries the threat of an eventual referral to the UN Security Council.
It follows a report from the IAEA last week, which cited a general lack of “co-operation” from Iran and raised concerns over secret activities and undeclared nuclear material in areas which have long been under investigation.
Iran’s foreign minister had warned European powers earlier this week that backing the motion would be a mistake and that it would react strongly.