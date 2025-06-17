Connect with us

(WATCH) Why elections should be in August 2026 and not August 2027, according to lawyer Willis Otieno

Constitutional lawyer Willis Otieno sparked debate on the next presidential election asserting that the State House race should be held in August 2026—not 2027 as widely expected.

Citing Article 136(2)(a) of the Constitution, Otieno argues that the requirement presidential elections occur “on the second Tuesday in August, in every fifth year,” overrules the expectation that a presidential term should last a maximum five years.

Kenya

(WATCH) President Ruto assents to the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws Bill

President William Ruto assented to the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 at State House Nairobi on Tuesday. He...

57 minutes ago

Headlines

Kisumu clan elders back Raila in Molasses plant land dispute

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 17 – Elders drawn from Korando and Kogony clans in Kisumu have come to the defense of former Prime Minister Raila...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Fresh Protests Loom in Nairobi Over Albert Ojwang’s Murder

Ojwang’s murder has reignited nationwide outrage over police brutality and renewed calls for deep-rooted reforms and accountability in the security sector, particularly as Kenya...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Governors Push for Dismissal of Controller of Budget

The Council of Governors says it will petition the two houses of parliament to remove the controller of budget, insisting she has been the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

“Arrest Him Now”: Civil Society and Lawyers Demand Prosecution of DIG Lagat Over Ojwang’s Death

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also weighed in, terming the move to step aside insufficient: “The stepping aside of Eliud Lagat is a first...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi tells off global community for undermining African peace strategies

On matters of peace and security, I cautioned against unilateral conflict resolution efforts that risk undermining regional mechanisms actively working to secure lasting peace,...

5 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Rape arrest at British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) reignites abuse claims from local women

The arrest of a British soldier accused of rape at an army barracks in Nanyuki, Kenya, has put a long-running, and very current, scandal...

6 hours ago

Africa

41 young Kenyans leaders selected for 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship

During the six week program, participants from across Africa will engage in intensive academic coursework, leadership training, and networking, while also sharing their expertise...

6 hours ago