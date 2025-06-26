Connect with us

(WATCH) What unfolded yesterday was not a protest, it was terrorism disguised as dissent – CS Murkomen

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman Aroko to serve as state witness in MP Were’s murder trial after DCI reviews evidence

Aroko, who had initially been arrested was being treated as a suspect in the high-profile case.

4 hours ago

business

Ruto signs govt spending plan for budget cycle starting July 1

The new law gives the National Treasury the mandate to draw Sh1.88 trillion from the Consolidated Fund for recurrent and development expenditure in the...

4 hours ago

business

Ruto mandates automatic tax reliefs as he signs Finance Bill 2025

The move seeks to ease the tax burden on salaried workers and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles that previously led to underutilization of available tax benefits.

5 hours ago

Top stories

High Court Reinstates TV’s After CA Suspension Over Live Protest Coverage

The judge also warned that any disobedience of the court’s directive would result in penal consequences. Parties named in the suit—including the CA—have three...

7 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Power Guard Fatally Shot as Nationwide Protests Leave 12 Dead, Scores Injured

Kenya Power confirmed that Fred Wamale Wanyonyi, an employee of Hatari Security, was shot at around 4:30pm while on duty at the Kolobot Road...

7 hours ago

Top stories

12 Killed, 400 Injured in Gen Z Anniversary Protests Across Kenya

Fatalities were reported in Nairobi’s Ngara and Embakasi, Molo, Matuu, Ol Kalou, Ongata Rongai, Juja, and Kikuyu, where police reportedly opened fire on protesters....

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges peaceful protests amid ongoing unrest

The President said leaders should take the lead in embracing peace instead of inciting Kenyans and dividing them along tribal lines. 

22 hours ago

County News

Looters run wild during June 25 protests in Nakuru

Several businesses suffered losses after street lights and advertising materials were destroyed. The vandals also carried away metal structures, likely for sale to scrap...

1 day ago