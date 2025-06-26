NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) What unfolded yesterday was not a protest, it was terrorism disguised as dissent – CS Murkomen
Aroko, who had initially been arrested was being treated as a suspect in the high-profile case.
The new law gives the National Treasury the mandate to draw Sh1.88 trillion from the Consolidated Fund for recurrent and development expenditure in the...
The move seeks to ease the tax burden on salaried workers and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles that previously led to underutilization of available tax benefits.
The judge also warned that any disobedience of the court’s directive would result in penal consequences. Parties named in the suit—including the CA—have three...
Kenya Power confirmed that Fred Wamale Wanyonyi, an employee of Hatari Security, was shot at around 4:30pm while on duty at the Kolobot Road...
Fatalities were reported in Nairobi’s Ngara and Embakasi, Molo, Matuu, Ol Kalou, Ongata Rongai, Juja, and Kikuyu, where police reportedly opened fire on protesters....
The President said leaders should take the lead in embracing peace instead of inciting Kenyans and dividing them along tribal lines.
Several businesses suffered losses after street lights and advertising materials were destroyed. The vandals also carried away metal structures, likely for sale to scrap...