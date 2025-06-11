(WATCH) Two witnesses heard loud screams from Albert Ojwang’s cell – IPOA

Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
Sustainability Watch
Sustainability Watch
More on Capital News
Headlines
President Ruto explained that the Rironi-Mau Summit Road would consist of four lanes from Rironi to Naivasha town as well as the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha...
NATIONAL NEWS
The IG admitted that the police’s initial statement, which alleged that Ojwang’ had fatally injured himself by banging his head against a wall, was...
NATIONAL NEWS
The Embassy extended its condolences to Ojwang’s family and friends, acknowledging the widespread concerns surrounding the circumstances of his death.
NATIONAL NEWS
In the suit, Julius Ogogoh, Khelef Khalifa, Francis Auma and Peter Agoro want Lagat barred from accessing his office.
NATIONAL NEWS
Camels, especially prized for their milk, are often the only source of nutrition for children in pastoralist communities where drought and food scarcity are...
NATIONAL NEWS
Ruto warned against rushing to conclusions, noting that doing so could undermine the investigative process.
NATIONAL NEWS
IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi told senators that Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kirui, and Police Constables Dennis Kinyani, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rabudo picked...