(WATCH) Trump says ‘there’s a good chance there’ll be a deal’ in Israel-Iran conflict, reaffirms support

US President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about resolving tensions between Israel and Iran, stating on Monday that “there’s a good chance there’ll be a deal” to de-escalate the conflict.



Speaking to reporters, Trump said he hoped for a diplomatic solution but acknowledged that “sometimes they have to fight it out.” When asked about his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said they “get along very well” and shared “great respect for each other.”



Trump declined to comment on whether he had asked Israel to pause airstrikes on Iran. He also hinted at upcoming trade deals, saying the US planned to announce several agreements soon.