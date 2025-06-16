US President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about resolving tensions between Israel and Iran, stating on Monday that “there’s a good chance there’ll be a deal” to de-escalate the conflict.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said he hoped for a diplomatic solution but acknowledged that “sometimes they have to fight it out.” When asked about his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said they “get along very well” and shared “great respect for each other.”
Trump declined to comment on whether he had asked Israel to pause airstrikes on Iran. He also hinted at upcoming trade deals, saying the US planned to announce several agreements soon.
World
(WATCH) Trump says ‘there’s a good chance there’ll be a deal’ in Israel-Iran conflict, reaffirms support
US President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about resolving tensions between Israel and Iran, stating on Monday that “there’s a good chance there’ll be a deal” to de-escalate the conflict.
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
World
Among the reasons cited include questionable security and lack of a cooperative government.
World
Iran and Israel have continued to exchange strikes since Israel launched an attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and other targets on Friday.
World
The advice, which covers Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, means travel insurance could be invalidated if individuals do not follow it.
World
Lawmakers, union leaders and activists gave speeches in cities including New York, Philadelphia and Houston to crowds waving American flags and placards critical of...
World
Stepping foot in the capital Nuuk this morning, Macron will be met with chilly and blustery weather, but despite the cold conditions, he'll be...
World
Benin, which has lost more than 80 soldiers in jihadist attacks since the start of the year, is just one example.
World
The attack follows a vow by Iran’s Supreme Leader to “inflict heavy blows” after the killing of senior Revolutionary Guard officials and six scientists,...
Top stories
June 13 – Iran has launched a massive barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for recent airstrikes, with explosions reported in Jerusalem...