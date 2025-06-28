Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) Trump says DRC, Rwanda will face ‘very severe penalties’ if they violate peace agreement

Published

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

(WATCH) ‘They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing’ Trump slams Iran and Israel for violating ceasefire

4 days ago

World

Explainer: What You Need to Know About the Iran-Israel Ceasefire Brokered by Trump

The escalation began when Israel launched strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The United States later joined the offensive, with President Trump authorising...

4 days ago

World

Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Urges Restraint Following Escalating Violence

June 24 – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran is now in effect, bringing a fragile...

4 days ago

World

Trump speculates about regime change in Iran after US strikes

Trump has previously criticised US involvement in overseas conflicts, including in Iraq, where the US and its allies toppled the regime of Saddam Hussein...

5 days ago

World

(WATCH) Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision’ after US strikes Iranian nuclear facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the move a ‘bold decision’ that...

6 days ago

World

(WATCH) ‘Completely and totally obliterated!’ – Trump confirms US strikes on ‘key’ Iranian nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had ‘completely and totally obliterated’ three Iranian ‘key’ nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan –...

6 days ago

Top stories

Trump Confirms US Bombing of Iranian Nuclear Sites, Says Tehran Must Make Peace

Washington, D.C. June 22 – President Donald Trump on Saturday evening confirmed that U.S. military forces had carried out air strikes on three Iranian...

6 days ago

Africa

Rwanda and DR Congo agree draft peace deal to end conflict

The breakthrough, mediated by the US and Qatar, provides for the "disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration" of armed groups fighting in eastern DR Congo.

June 19, 2025