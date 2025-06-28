World
(WATCH) Trump says DRC, Rwanda will face ‘very severe penalties’ if they violate peace agreement
The escalation began when Israel launched strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The United States later joined the offensive, with President Trump authorising...
June 24 – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran is now in effect, bringing a fragile...
Trump has previously criticised US involvement in overseas conflicts, including in Iraq, where the US and its allies toppled the regime of Saddam Hussein...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the move a ‘bold decision’ that...
(WATCH) ‘Completely and totally obliterated!’ – Trump confirms US strikes on ‘key’ Iranian nuclear sites
US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had ‘completely and totally obliterated’ three Iranian ‘key’ nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan –...
Washington, D.C. June 22 – President Donald Trump on Saturday evening confirmed that U.S. military forces had carried out air strikes on three Iranian...
The breakthrough, mediated by the US and Qatar, provides for the "disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration" of armed groups fighting in eastern DR Congo.