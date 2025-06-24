World
(WATCH) ‘They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing’ Trump slams Iran and Israel for violating ceasefire
The escalation began when Israel launched strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The United States later joined the offensive, with President Trump authorising...
June 24 – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran is now in effect, bringing a fragile...
Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, and both US and UK embassies advised their citizens to shelter in place as military tensions across the region...
Trump has previously criticised US involvement in overseas conflicts, including in Iraq, where the US and its allies toppled the regime of Saddam Hussein...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the move a ‘bold decision’ that...
Israel-Iran War
Uganda issued the advisory amid escalating military operations, following President Donald Trump's announcement that the US military had bombed and destroyed three major Iranian...
(WATCH) ‘Completely and totally obliterated!’ – Trump confirms US strikes on ‘key’ Iranian nuclear sites
US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had ‘completely and totally obliterated’ three Iranian ‘key’ nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan –...
Washington, D.C. June 22 – President Donald Trump on Saturday evening confirmed that U.S. military forces had carried out air strikes on three Iranian...