(WATCH) Tears of a widow: Albert Ojwang’s wife cries for justice over police killing

The wife of deceased Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang has called for justice for his death while in police custody.
“I blame the police because they were supposed to protect him and Albert was in their hands,” Ojwang’s wife said.
“If you are in police custody, this [is] somewhere you are supposed to be protected and our lives are not supposed to end in this particular place. It’s heartbreaking,” she added.
Ojwang, 31, was arrested over a post on X (formerly Twitter) that allegedly criticized Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat. Police initially claimed he was found unconscious in his cell and later died in hospital.
The wife of deceased Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang has called for justice for his death while in police custody.
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura dismissed the accusations as "false and misleading
NATIONAL NEWS
The Division of Revenue Bill once passed into the Division of Revenue Act is a legislation that determines the equitable sharing of nationally raised...
NATIONAL NEWS
IPOA filed an application at the Milimani Law Courts, stating the need for extension of time to allow detectives complete their investigations.
Kenya
Party leaders Lenny Kivuti and Justin Muturi described Karish, who currently serves as Muminji MCA, as a dedicated servant leader, grounded in strong values...
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua claimed there is a sinister plot to harm those who show up for the march
crime
Muturi noted that in July 2024, President Ruto convinced then-Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to resign following weeks of violent protests against proposed...
Headlines
Kega, who serves as Secretary-General of a rival Jubilee faction, questioned why Kuria would quit being President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, for what...