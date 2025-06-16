Connect with us

(WATCH) Tears of a widow: Albert Ojwang’s wife cries for justice over police killing

Published

The wife of deceased Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang has called for justice for his death while in police custody.

“I blame the police because they were supposed to protect him and Albert was in their hands,” Ojwang’s wife said.

“If you are in police custody, this [is] somewhere you are supposed to be protected and our lives are not supposed to end in this particular place. It’s heartbreaking,” she added.

Ojwang, 31, was arrested over a post on X (formerly Twitter) that allegedly criticized Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat. Police initially claimed he was found unconscious in his cell and later died in hospital.

