Sights and sounds from the Opening Ceremony of 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season and Special Performance for the 40th Anniversary of China-Kenya Acrobatic Exchanges.
DIPLOMACY
(WATCH) Sights and Sounds from Performances marking the 40th Anniversary of China-Kenya Acrobatic Exchanges
NATIONAL NEWS
The Education ministry in a directive to county and regional directors on education stated that the selection process, which targets learners transitioning to Grade...
AGRICULTURE
The conference, themed “13 Years Later: Building Trust and Ensuring Safety of Genetically Modified Organisms,” will reflect on Kenya’s journey toward adopting modern biotechnology.
Africa
The Friday meeting, convened in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will bring together top leaders from Africa’s major development...
NATIONAL NEWS
The court ordered the recovery of the sum from two officials of the National Treasury, Robert Theuri Murage and Doris Nafula Simiyu, who aquired...
DIPLOMACY
The Interior CS pointed out that the conference will strengthen the close and collaborative relationship between Nairobi and Oslo.
NATIONAL NEWS
He stressed that every Kenyan has the right to seek leadership, but warned against the use of fear as a political tactic.
NATIONAL NEWS
The plan outlines strategic interventions aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities, with bodaboda riders and pedestrians featuring prominently among the priority areas.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The National Treasury is facing sharp criticism from Parliament over a secretive plan to raise the Road Maintenance Levy...