Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

(WATCH) Sights and Sounds from Performances marking the 40th Anniversary of China-Kenya Acrobatic Exchanges

Published

Sights and sounds from the Opening Ceremony of 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season and Special Performance for the 40th Anniversary of China-Kenya Acrobatic Exchanges.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Grade 9 learners to choose Senior School pathways from Monday

The Education ministry in a directive to county and regional directors on education stated that the selection process, which targets learners transitioning to Grade...

43 minutes ago

AGRICULTURE

Biosafety regulator convenes forum on GMO safety in Naivasha

The conference, themed “13 Years Later: Building Trust and Ensuring Safety of Genetically Modified Organisms,” will reflect on Kenya’s journey toward adopting modern biotechnology.

23 hours ago

Africa

President Ruto to host Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative talks

The Friday meeting, convened in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will bring together top leaders from Africa’s major development...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers over Sh39mn in illegal allowances from Treasury officials

The court ordered the recovery of the sum from two officials of the National Treasury, Robert Theuri Murage and Doris Nafula Simiyu, who aquired...

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

Nairobi to host global education security conference in December

The Interior CS pointed out that the conference will strengthen the close and collaborative relationship between Nairobi and Oslo.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Warns Against “Prophets of Violence,” Assures Kenyans of Peace Ahead of 2027

He stressed that every Kenyan has the right to seek leadership, but warned against the use of fear as a political tactic.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA boss meets UN Road Safety envoy to discuss Bodaboda, pedestrian safety

The plan outlines strategic interventions aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities, with bodaboda riders and pedestrians featuring prominently among the priority areas.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury on the spot Over Controversial Plan to Raise Road Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The National Treasury is facing sharp criticism from Parliament over a secretive plan to raise the Road Maintenance Levy...

2 days ago