(WATCH) Rape arrest at British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) reignites abuse claims from local women

The arrest of a British soldier accused of rape at an army barracks in Nanyuki, Kenya, has put a long-running, and very current, scandal involving mistreatment of local women by members of the forces – even, allegedly, murder and cover ups – back in the spotlight.

Kenyan lawmakers began a public inquiry in 2024 about alleged mistreatment of local women by British soldiers.

Other claims have included an alleged hit and run – and accusations of soldiers leaving local women pregnant.

The UK base in Batuk was set up in 1964 just before the country gained its independence from Britain. Regarding the most recent arrest, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed the case and said that “unacceptable and criminal behaviour has absolutely no place in our Armed Forces and any reporting of a serious crime by serving personnel is investigated independently from their chain of command.”

