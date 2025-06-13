World
(WATCH) President Ruto destroys 7,000 illegal firearms in Ngong, vows tough action on small arms
IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan told the National Assembly National Administration and Internal Security committee that the institution is preparing to arrest at least three...
Mbadi said the investment targets improvements across the road, rail, and air transport sectors, aimed at reducing travel time and lower logistics costs.
The DP emphasized the need for individual criminal responsibility, warning that both the perpetrators and those who may have ordered or facilitated the killing...
IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan disclosed that eventually the Deputy Inspector General will be summoned for a statement once the scope of the investigation widens.
Mbadi affirmed the government’s commitment to economic recovery and fiscal discipline, while highlighting improved economic performance.
The initiative aims to boost efficiency, tighten wage bill oversight, and improve the overall use of public funds.
Mbadi announced that the country's annual inflation rate had dropped to 3.8 percent in May 2025, down sharply from a peak of 9.6 percent...
Mbadi acknowledged the government is operating under constrained fiscal space due to years of rapid debt accumulation.