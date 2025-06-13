Connect with us

(WATCH) President Ruto destroys 7,000 illegal firearms in Ngong, vows tough action on small arms

Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest

Top stories

IPOA declares 17 police officers suspects in Ojwang’s death

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan told the National Assembly National Administration and Internal Security committee that the institution is preparing to arrest at least three...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi Proposes Sh217.3bn for Roads in Push to Expand Transport Infrastructure

Mbadi said the investment targets improvements across the road, rail, and air transport sectors, aimed at reducing travel time and lower logistics costs.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki says no one will be spared in pursuit of justice for Albert Ojwang

The DP emphasized the need for individual criminal responsibility, warning that both the perpetrators and those who may have ordered or facilitated the killing...

17 hours ago

Top stories

IPOA: DIG Lagat Among Officers to Record Statement over Ojwang’s Death

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan disclosed that eventually the Deputy Inspector General will be summoned for a statement once the scope of the investigation widens.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh405bn Proposed for Counties Amid Mediation Over Equitable Share

Mbadi affirmed the government’s commitment to economic recovery and fiscal discipline, while highlighting improved economic performance.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Unified HR management system to be rolled out across public sector by July: CS Mbadi

The initiative aims to boost efficiency, tighten wage bill oversight, and improve the overall use of public funds.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s economy stabilising as inflation drops to 3.8pc: CS Mbadi

Mbadi announced that the country's annual inflation rate had dropped to 3.8 percent in May 2025, down sharply from a peak of 9.6 percent...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi emphasises need for stict financial discipline to reduce debt

Mbadi acknowledged the government is operating under constrained fiscal space due to years of rapid debt accumulation.

18 hours ago