(WATCH) President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers

Published

Ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests, President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers.

NATIONAL NEWS

Diaspora remittances hit Sh638bn in 2024: President Ruto

President Ruto stated that the Labour Mobility Programme has facilitated the employment of nearly 400,000 Kenyans abroad in the past two years. 

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman charged with stealing Sh356mn from his employer

Honey Khatwani who appeared before presiding Magistrate Dolphinar Alego however denied the charges.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru clergy, politicians urge police to show restraint during Gen Z march

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 24 – Church and political leaders in Nakuru have urged the police to practice restraint when handling peaceful protesters during Wednesday’s...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

13th Africa Evidence Summit kicks-off in Nairobi with a call for credible evidence amidst crippled funding from global north

The summit will Provoke action, help in building a culture where evidence is demanded and applied not just produced

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Taifa Care Surges Past NHIF With 24 million people Enrolled

The Treasury will also disburse funds appropriated through the County Government Additional Allocations Act within the same period.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Judiciary, Health Ministry contradiction over legality of 2.75pc levy to SHA

Justice Chacha Mwita sparked off the disagreement when he ruled that the mandatory 2.75 per cent deduction from gross income for SHIF amounts to...

9 hours ago

Headlines

DCP launch to be held on July 7 in Maa land, Gachagua declares

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kajiado, Narok, and Samburu, Gachagua asked them to help find a venue after the government denied...

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 12,900 Nairobi employers flagged for SHA non-compliance

PS Oluga said the government is targeting recovery of over Sh21 billion from non-compliant employers across the country.

18 hours ago