Ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests, President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers.
NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
President Ruto stated that the Labour Mobility Programme has facilitated the employment of nearly 400,000 Kenyans abroad in the past two years.
NATIONAL NEWS
Honey Khatwani who appeared before presiding Magistrate Dolphinar Alego however denied the charges.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 24 – Church and political leaders in Nakuru have urged the police to practice restraint when handling peaceful protesters during Wednesday’s...
NATIONAL NEWS
13th Africa Evidence Summit kicks-off in Nairobi with a call for credible evidence amidst crippled funding from global north
The summit will Provoke action, help in building a culture where evidence is demanded and applied not just produced
NATIONAL NEWS
The Treasury will also disburse funds appropriated through the County Government Additional Allocations Act within the same period.
Capital Health
Justice Chacha Mwita sparked off the disagreement when he ruled that the mandatory 2.75 per cent deduction from gross income for SHIF amounts to...
Headlines
Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kajiado, Narok, and Samburu, Gachagua asked them to help find a venue after the government denied...
NATIONAL NEWS
PS Oluga said the government is targeting recovery of over Sh21 billion from non-compliant employers across the country.