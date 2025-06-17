Connect with us

(WATCH) President Ruto assents to the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws Bill

Published

President William Ruto assented to the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 at State House Nairobi on Tuesday.

He also signed into law the Insurance Professionals Bill (National Assembly Bills No. 13 of 2024).

The Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing legislation is designed to strengthen Kenya’s framework for tackling money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.

Its enactment represents a decisive step in bolstering the country’s financial system against illicit financial flows.

The amended law seals long-standing loopholes that have enabled the misuse of property transactions and shell companies for illegal financial activities.

These legal reforms reaffirm Kenya’s standing as a leader in financial integrity and enhance the country’s credibility in the global regulatory regime.

Initially passed on April 16, 2025, the Bill was returned to Parliament by President Ruto with reservations.


