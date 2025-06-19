World
(WATCH) ‘No war in the Middle East!’ – Protesters rally outside White House as Iran-Israel attacks continue
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
DIPLOMACY
Kenyans in distress or in need of urgent support can now reach out to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs via: Phone: +254 20...
World
His ambiguity has added to the sense of uncertainty as the fighting itself escalates - as has his departure from the G7 in Canada....
Fifth Estate
The agreement, which includes key concessions from both sides, offers hope for a recalibrated global order after years of mounting friction. China has agreed...
World
Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel on Sunday evening, striking several cities including Tel Aviv and the northern coastal city of...
Fifth Estate
President Xi likened the U.S.-China relationship to steering a massive ship—it requires strong leadership, clear vision, and the maturity to rise above short-term distractions....
World
(WATCH) Trump says ‘there’s a good chance there’ll be a deal’ in Israel-Iran conflict, reaffirms support
US President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about resolving tensions between Israel and Iran, stating on Monday that “there’s a good chance there’ll be...
World
Among the reasons cited include questionable security and lack of a cooperative government.
World
Iran and Israel have continued to exchange strikes since Israel launched an attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and other targets on Friday.