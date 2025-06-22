Connect with us

World

(WATCH) Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision’ after US strikes Iranian nuclear facilities

Published

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the move a ‘bold decision’ that ‘will change history’ in a video address from Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Netanyahu stated the United States “has done what no other country on earth could do,” adding that Trump’s leadership “created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace.”

