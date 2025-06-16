Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Maraga says buck stops with President Ruto in Albert Ojwang murder

Published

Comments
crime

Muturi wants Ruto to suspend DIG Lagat amid probe over Ojwang’s murder in custody

Muturi noted that in July 2024, President Ruto convinced then-Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to resign following weeks of violent protests against proposed...

34 minutes ago

Headlines

Kuria’s intended swap from Ruto’s Advisor to Jubilee Party chief, puzzles miscalculating Kega

Kega, who serves as Secretary-General of a rival Jubilee faction, questioned why Kuria would quit being President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, for what...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Second human milk bank comes to Mbagathi hospital

The Human Milk Bank will serve private and public New born units to the Southern and Western parts of Nairobi including Kenyatta National Hospital.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

For the unkind things he has said about me, I won’t answer him publicly: Kindiki to Kalonzo

Kindiki said he harbors no resentment with Kalonzo’s decision not to work with him politically.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Nairobi Hospital to offer cancer, dialysis under no extra cost SHA-listed patients

The Health CS described the partnership as “a bold testament” to what collaboration across public and private health systems can achieve.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki urges Kenyans to guard country against political strife

The DP encouraged citizens to be patriotic and peacefully co-exist for the nation to prosper.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja urges police to arrest vandals masquerading as protestors

The Governor revealed that some perpetrators had already been captured on CCTV footage and urged law enforcement to act decisively.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Two forms of mathematics to be taught in Senior Secondary Schools: KICD

He said mathematics specifically focuses on numbers and algebra as foundation to the course in developing numerical and algebraic thinking.

22 hours ago