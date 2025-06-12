Connect with us

(WATCH) Kenya Receives Over 6mn Doses of TB and Polio Vaccines

Published

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday flagged off a major consignment of life-saving vaccines, signalling renewed momentum in Kenya’s child immunisation programme.

The country has received over six million doses—3 million of the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which protects against tuberculosis, and 3.2 million doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to close 3rd Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference

The President was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and the Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga.

1 minute ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto condoles with Albert Ojwang’s family in telephone call

During the call, the head of state assured them of justice and accountability over his death while in police custody.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi to present Sh4.24tn budget

The budget comes amid tough economic conditions and public concern, rising cost of living and debate on the Finance Bill 2025.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Starvation alert as children fill Kenya refugee ward after US aid cuts

Emaciated children fill a 30-bed ward at Kakuma's Amusait Hospital, staring blankly at visitors as they receive treatment for severe acute malnutrition.

2 hours ago
Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest

Kenya

Kenya’s streets set to roar in honor of Ojwang

“This is a day of rage and courage,” read one of the protest flyers circulating online. “No more deaths. Justice for Albert.”

3 hours ago

Kenya

Safaricom again denies spy claims in Ojwang arrest outrage

Safaricom urged Kenyans to disregard any attempts to incite public opinion and instead demand a transparent and credible investigation into Ojwang’s death.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Targets Salary Recovery as Officials Arrested Over Fake Academic Credentials

The suspects are from key public institutions including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Kenya Medical Training College...

16 hours ago