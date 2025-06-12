(WATCH) Kenya Receives Over 6mn Doses of TB and Polio Vaccines

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday flagged off a major consignment of life-saving vaccines, signalling renewed momentum in Kenya’s child immunisation programme.
The country has received over six million doses—3 million of the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which protects against tuberculosis, and 3.2 million doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).
The vaccines, delivered in collaboration with UNICEF and other immunisation partners, come amid recent concerns over stockouts of essential childhood vaccines.
