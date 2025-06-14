(WATCH) Iran hits back: Rescuers at scene in central Israel following Iranian missile attacks

The attack follows a vow by Iran’s Supreme Leader to “inflict heavy blows” after the killing of senior Revolutionary Guard officials and six scientists, allegedly in Israeli strikes.
The Israeli military confirmed incoming missile fire from Iran and said it had activated the Iron Dome defence system. The U.S. military also assisted in intercepting some of the missiles, according to American officials.
June 13 – Iran has launched a massive barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for recent airstrikes, with explosions reported in Jerusalem...
Nairobi has warned that further provocation could have dire consequences for regional and global stability.
The African Union reaffirmed its commitment to peace, dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, said the operation was intended to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival” and...
Israel previously denied shooting Palestinians in a similar incident on Sunday which the Hamas-run health ministry said killed 31 people and injured nearly 200.
Israel does not allow international news organisations, including the BBC, into Gaza, making verifying what is happening in the territory difficult.
Palestinians in Gaza are enduring what may be the cruelest phase of this cruel conflict.
A video shared by the director of the Hamas-run health ministry and verified by the BBC showed small burned bodies lifted from the rubble...