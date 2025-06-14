Connect with us

(WATCH) Iran hits back: Rescuers at scene in central Israel following Iranian missile attacks

The attack follows a vow by Iran’s Supreme Leader to “inflict heavy blows” after the killing of senior Revolutionary Guard officials and six scientists, allegedly in Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military confirmed incoming missile fire from Iran and said it had activated the Iron Dome defence system. The U.S. military also assisted in intercepting some of the missiles, according to American officials.

