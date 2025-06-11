IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi says investigations show CCTV at Central Police Station office interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies.
NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) IPOA says CCTV footage at Central Police Station was interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
Sustainability Watch
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
Kanja did not explain why Ojwang was transported over 400 kilometers to Nairobi, while other suspects were detained at local police stations near their...
NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) CS Murkomen says govt won’t interfere or shield anyone found culpable in the death of Albert Ojwang
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed that any police officers found responsible for the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang will be held fully...
NATIONAL NEWS
Appearing before the Senate plenary, Murkomen promised that those involved in Ojwang’s death will be held accountable.
Kenya
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the session would last two hours, after which CS Murkomen will address questions from members.
ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG
Senate to consider Ruto’s reservations on the Conflict of Interest Bill after National Assembly nod.
Lawmakers in the National Assembly endorsed a raft of amendments tabled by the Leader of the Majority Party as part of President William Ruto’s...
Kenya
Although reinstatement is subject to ratification by the National Delegates Convention, Muturi welcomed the decision, saying that it is a call to action to...
Featured
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is facing growing calls to take decisive action, including suspending or dismissing his deputy Eliud Lagat.
Top stories
A post-mortem conducted by government pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia confirmed Ojwang died from injuries consistent with a violent assault. The examination revealed extensive head...