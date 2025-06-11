Connect with us

(WATCH) IPOA says CCTV footage at Central Police Station was interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies

Published

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi says investigations show CCTV at Central Police Station office interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies.

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja says Ojwang was treated well after Homa Bay arrest and enroute to Nairobi

Kanja did not explain why Ojwang was transported over 400 kilometers to Nairobi, while other suspects were detained at local police stations near their...

5 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) CS Murkomen says govt won’t interfere or shield anyone found culpable in the death of Albert Ojwang

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed that any police officers found responsible for the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang will be held fully...

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen says govt won’t shield anyone culpable for Albert Ojwang’s death

Appearing before the Senate plenary, Murkomen promised that those involved in Ojwang’s death will be held accountable.

52 minutes ago

Kenya

Senators suspend Sittings over brutal killing of blogger Albert Ojwang at Central Police Station

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the session would last two hours, after which CS Murkomen will address questions from members.

1 hour ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Senate to consider Ruto’s reservations on the Conflict of Interest Bill after National Assembly nod.

Lawmakers in the National Assembly endorsed a raft of amendments tabled by the Leader of the Majority Party as part of President William Ruto’s...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ex-Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi reinstated as DP Leader

Although reinstatement is subject to ratification by the National Delegates Convention, Muturi welcomed the decision, saying that it is a call to action to...

2 hours ago
Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest

Featured

“Resign, Lagat!”: Deputy IG under fire over Ojwang’s death

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is facing growing calls to take decisive action, including suspending or dismissing his deputy Eliud Lagat.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Jakakimba Joins Calls for Justice After Death of Blogger Albert Ojwang in Police Custody

A post-mortem conducted by government pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia confirmed Ojwang died from injuries consistent with a violent assault. The examination revealed extensive head...

15 hours ago