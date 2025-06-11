Connect with us

(WATCH) IG Kanja apologises over false ‘suicide’ claim in Albert Ojwang’s death

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges patience, cautions against speculation in Albert Ojwang probe

Ruto warned against rushing to conclusions, noting that doing so could undermine the investigative process.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA names 5 police officers involved in the arrest of Albert Ojwang’

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi told senators that Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kirui, and Police Constables Dennis Kinyani, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rabudo picked...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) IPOA says CCTV footage at Central Police Station was interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi says investigations show CCTV at Central Police Station office interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja says Ojwang was treated well after Homa Bay arrest and enroute to Nairobi

Kanja did not explain why Ojwang was transported over 400 kilometers to Nairobi, while other suspects were detained at local police stations near their...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) CS Murkomen says govt won’t interfere or shield anyone found culpable in the death of Albert Ojwang

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed that any police officers found responsible for the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang will be held fully...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen says govt won’t shield anyone culpable for Albert Ojwang’s death

Appearing before the Senate plenary, Murkomen promised that those involved in Ojwang’s death will be held accountable.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Senators suspend Sittings over brutal killing of blogger Albert Ojwang at Central Police Station

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the session would last two hours, after which CS Murkomen will address questions from members.

5 hours ago
Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest

Featured

“Resign, Lagat!”: Deputy IG under fire over Ojwang’s death

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is facing growing calls to take decisive action, including suspending or dismissing his deputy Eliud Lagat.

7 hours ago