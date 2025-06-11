(WATCH) IG Kanja apologises over false ‘suicide’ claim in Albert Ojwang’s death

Popular
Ruto warned against rushing to conclusions, noting that doing so could undermine the investigative process.
IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi told senators that Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kirui, and Police Constables Dennis Kinyani, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rabudo picked...
(WATCH) IPOA says CCTV footage at Central Police Station was interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies
IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi says investigations show CCTV at Central Police Station office interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies.
Kanja did not explain why Ojwang was transported over 400 kilometers to Nairobi, while other suspects were detained at local police stations near their...
(WATCH) CS Murkomen says govt won’t interfere or shield anyone found culpable in the death of Albert Ojwang
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed that any police officers found responsible for the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang will be held fully...
Appearing before the Senate plenary, Murkomen promised that those involved in Ojwang’s death will be held accountable.
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the session would last two hours, after which CS Murkomen will address questions from members.
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is facing growing calls to take decisive action, including suspending or dismissing his deputy Eliud Lagat.