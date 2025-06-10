Connect with us

(WATCH) I can account for everyday of the 1,000 days I have been in office – President Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza lawmakers lead uproar over death of influencer Albert Ojwang

The leaders among them Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Seme MP James Nyikal, and Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma called for immediate action against rogue...

4 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Holy Heist: Thieves Raid Kirinyaga Church, steal Altar Wine and Sacramental Bread and Loot Property

Shock and disbelief has hit congregants of ACK all saints Gatwe in Kirinyaga after thieves broke into the church and stole five bottles of...

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s Police Commission nominees vow reforms

Appearing before the Administration and Internal Security Committee, the three nominees — Prof Collette Suda, Benjamin Juma Imai, and Peris Muthoni Kimani — defended...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP says no sufficient evidence to charge Kisii-based influencer Moinde over DIG Eliud Lagat posts

The DPP made the statement after perusing the inquiry file followng Moinde's arrest in Kisii and subsequent transportation to Nairobi.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Digital rights must be protected as human rights to ensure freedom of expression: Maraga on Albert Ojwang’s death

He pointed out that the death of Albert Ojwang’ which occurred in police custody is part of a constant wave of State-sponsored violence against...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK wants police officers interdicted over influencer Albert Ojwang’s death named

LSK President Faith Odhiambo emphasized that withholding the names of the interdicted officers undermines transparency and erodes public confidence in law enforcement.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer among 3 arrested for vandalism of underground power cables in Nairobi

The three, Thomas Mutua, Joseph Kyalo and Dennis Mbithi Nzioki, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Makadara, were among...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital launches home blood collection service to enhance access To lab services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Nairobi Hospital has launched its Home Blood Collection Service at an event held at the hospital today. This...

20 hours ago