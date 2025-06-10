NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) I can account for everyday of the 1,000 days I have been in office – President Ruto
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
The leaders among them Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Seme MP James Nyikal, and Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma called for immediate action against rogue...
NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) Holy Heist: Thieves Raid Kirinyaga Church, steal Altar Wine and Sacramental Bread and Loot Property
Shock and disbelief has hit congregants of ACK all saints Gatwe in Kirinyaga after thieves broke into the church and stole five bottles of...
NATIONAL NEWS
Appearing before the Administration and Internal Security Committee, the three nominees — Prof Collette Suda, Benjamin Juma Imai, and Peris Muthoni Kimani — defended...
NATIONAL NEWS
The DPP made the statement after perusing the inquiry file followng Moinde's arrest in Kisii and subsequent transportation to Nairobi.
NATIONAL NEWS
Digital rights must be protected as human rights to ensure freedom of expression: Maraga on Albert Ojwang’s death
He pointed out that the death of Albert Ojwang’ which occurred in police custody is part of a constant wave of State-sponsored violence against...
NATIONAL NEWS
LSK President Faith Odhiambo emphasized that withholding the names of the interdicted officers undermines transparency and erodes public confidence in law enforcement.
NATIONAL NEWS
The three, Thomas Mutua, Joseph Kyalo and Dennis Mbithi Nzioki, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Makadara, were among...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Nairobi Hospital has launched its Home Blood Collection Service at an event held at the hospital today. This...