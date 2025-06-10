(WATCH) Holy Heist: Thieves Raid Kirinyaga Church, steal Altar Wine and Sacramental Bread and Loot Property

Shock and disbelief has hit congregants of ACK all saints Gatwe in Kirinyaga after thieves broke into the church and stole five bottles of church wine, three television sets and the church sound system.



The church priest David Warui said that they concluded the church service well yesterday, but this morning, they were notified of a person praying and screaming inside the church only to find out that it was the church Watchman who had been tied with ropes inside the church.



The priest said that they have lost equipment worth more than a million shillings.



Congregants have condemned the attack on the church calling on the government to conduct thorough investigations regarding the increased case of theft.