Shock and disbelief has hit congregants of ACK all saints Gatwe in Kirinyaga after thieves broke into the church and stole five bottles of church wine, three television sets and the church sound system.
The church priest David Warui said that they concluded the church service well yesterday, but this morning, they were notified of a person praying and screaming inside the church only to find out that it was the church Watchman who had been tied with ropes inside the church.
The priest said that they have lost equipment worth more than a million shillings.
Congregants have condemned the attack on the church calling on the government to conduct thorough investigations regarding the increased case of theft.
NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) Holy Heist: Thieves Raid Kirinyaga Church, steal Altar Wine and Sacramental Bread and Loot Property
Shock and disbelief has hit congregants of ACK all saints Gatwe in Kirinyaga after thieves broke into the church and stole five bottles of church wine, three television sets and the church sound system.
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
Appearing before the Administration and Internal Security Committee, the three nominees — Prof Collette Suda, Benjamin Juma Imai, and Peris Muthoni Kimani — defended...
NATIONAL NEWS
The DPP made the statement after perusing the inquiry file followng Moinde's arrest in Kisii and subsequent transportation to Nairobi.
NATIONAL NEWS
Digital rights must be protected as human rights to ensure freedom of expression: Maraga on Albert Ojwang’s death
He pointed out that the death of Albert Ojwang’ which occurred in police custody is part of a constant wave of State-sponsored violence against...
NATIONAL NEWS
LSK President Faith Odhiambo emphasized that withholding the names of the interdicted officers undermines transparency and erodes public confidence in law enforcement.
NATIONAL NEWS
The three, Thomas Mutua, Joseph Kyalo and Dennis Mbithi Nzioki, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Makadara, were among...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Nairobi Hospital has launched its Home Blood Collection Service at an event held at the hospital today. This...
NATIONAL NEWS
The man was arrested and questioned following the alleged incident, which occurred after a group of soldiers visited a bar in Nanyuki.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The family lawyer of slain digital activist Albert Ojwang has disclosed chilling details surrounding his death, revealing that his...