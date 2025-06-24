Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Govt ready to meet families of protest victims – CS Murkomen

Published

NATIONAL NEWS

Research by Africa for Africa is a priority and a necessity, Amb Kamau tells govts

Amb Kamau said evidence drives issues such as health education, climate change and peace in the continent.

4 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Foreign envoys urge police to uphold court ruling on use of plainclothes officers ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

The envoys expressed concern over the continued use of plain-clothed officers and unmarked vehicles during protests, saying the practice undermines public trust and violates...

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi CBD businesses issue closure notices ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

The protest is expected to draw large crowds who will be commemorating the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led uprising against the controversial 2024...

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Only in Kenya Do Threats to State Institutions Go Unpunished: Murkomen

Murkomen reflected on the events of June 25 last year, when protesters stormed Parliament destroying critical infrastructure in an unprecedented act of civil disobedience.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto backs police ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

President Ruto urged Kenyans not to vilify the police, warning that attempts to demean or undermine them could threaten national stability.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspected land fraudster arraigned at Milimani Law Courts

A complaint filed by Wibeso Investment Limited led to a probe which revealed that the company has held valid ownership of the contested land...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers

Ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests, President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Diaspora remittances hit Sh638bn in 2024: President Ruto

President Ruto stated that the Labour Mobility Programme has facilitated the employment of nearly 400,000 Kenyans abroad in the past two years. 

4 hours ago