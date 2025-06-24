(WATCH) Govt ready to meet families of protest victims – CS Murkomen

Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
Amb Kamau said evidence drives issues such as health education, climate change and peace in the continent.
DIPLOMACY
Foreign envoys urge police to uphold court ruling on use of plainclothes officers ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests
The envoys expressed concern over the continued use of plain-clothed officers and unmarked vehicles during protests, saying the practice undermines public trust and violates...
NATIONAL NEWS
The protest is expected to draw large crowds who will be commemorating the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led uprising against the controversial 2024...
NATIONAL NEWS
Murkomen reflected on the events of June 25 last year, when protesters stormed Parliament destroying critical infrastructure in an unprecedented act of civil disobedience.
NATIONAL NEWS
President Ruto urged Kenyans not to vilify the police, warning that attempts to demean or undermine them could threaten national stability.
NATIONAL NEWS
A complaint filed by Wibeso Investment Limited led to a probe which revealed that the company has held valid ownership of the contested land...
NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers
Ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests, President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers.
NATIONAL NEWS
President Ruto stated that the Labour Mobility Programme has facilitated the employment of nearly 400,000 Kenyans abroad in the past two years.