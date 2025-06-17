(WATCH) Governors Push for Dismissal of Controller of Budget

The Council of Governors says it will petition the two houses of parliament to remove the controller of budget, insisting she has been the biggest stumbling block to county operations.
In a statement released by CoG chair Ahmed Abdulahi, the governors want the controller of budget gone, if she will not change and act in support of county governments as opposed to introducing what he called incessant bottlenecks.
Chair Abdulahi has also cited the case on bursaries which he says in his county totals to over kes. 130 million that should be disbursed by the 30th of June following agreements signed between counties and the ministry of education but the controller of budget’s bureaucracy has left the money in the accounts of counties.
The governors have also indicated intent to take legal action against the controller of budget
#CapitalFmKenya
The Council of Governors says it will petition the two houses of parliament to remove the controller of budget, insisting she has been the biggest stumbling block to county operations.
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
Former Chief Justice David Maraga also weighed in, terming the move to step aside insufficient: “The stepping aside of Eliud Lagat is a first...
DIPLOMACY
On matters of peace and security, I cautioned against unilateral conflict resolution efforts that risk undermining regional mechanisms actively working to secure lasting peace,...
Kenya
(WATCH) Rape arrest at British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) reignites abuse claims from local women
The arrest of a British soldier accused of rape at an army barracks in Nanyuki, Kenya, has put a long-running, and very current, scandal...
Africa
During the six week program, participants from across Africa will engage in intensive academic coursework, leadership training, and networking, while also sharing their expertise...
NATIONAL NEWS
Ojwang, a teacher and digital content creator, was arrested in Homa Bay following a complaint filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat,...
NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) All 1209 police stations in Kenya will be equipped with CCTV cameras within 2 years – CS Murkomen
CS Murkomen says all police stations across Kenya to have CCTV cameras in next 2yrs to enhance accountability, transparency; tampering to be criminalized.
Kenya
The wife of deceased Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang has called for justice for his death while in police custody. “I blame the police because...
NATIONAL NEWS
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura dismissed the accusations as "false and misleading