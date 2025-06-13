NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) CS Murkomen warns against provoking police during protests, vows tough action on armed demonstrators
President Ruto sent a stern warning to law enforcement officers who violate the rights of civilians
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site and the lone survivor of the plane crash Vishwashkumar Ramesh inside a hospital. Air India confirmed...
IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan told the National Assembly National Administration and Internal Security committee that the institution is preparing to arrest at least three...
Mbadi said the investment targets improvements across the road, rail, and air transport sectors, aimed at reducing travel time and lower logistics costs.
The DP emphasized the need for individual criminal responsibility, warning that both the perpetrators and those who may have ordered or facilitated the killing...
IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan disclosed that eventually the Deputy Inspector General will be summoned for a statement once the scope of the investigation widens.
Mbadi affirmed the government’s commitment to economic recovery and fiscal discipline, while highlighting improved economic performance.