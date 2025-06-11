Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed that any police officers found responsible for the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang will be held fully accountable under the law.
Appearing before the Senate, Murkomen described Ojwang’s death in police custody as deeply regrettable and extended condolences to the bereaved family.
(WATCH) CS Murkomen says govt won’t interfere or shield anyone found culpable in the death of Albert Ojwang
Appearing before the Senate plenary, Murkomen promised that those involved in Ojwang’s death will be held accountable.
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the session would last two hours, after which CS Murkomen will address questions from members.
