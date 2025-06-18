(WATCH) COVID returns – Bangladesh issues new health directive amid deadly South Asia Omicron surge

A sudden rise in COVID-19 infections has prompted Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to issue an 11-point health directive, as a new wave of the virus sweeps through the country.



Footage captured in Dhaka on Tuesday shows hundreds of people queuing for admission at the COVID-dedicated hospital in Mohakhali, with many seeking coronavirus tests. Hospital wards are reportedly nearing capacity.



The directive urges the public to avoid large gatherings in response to a spike in cases, attributed to emerging Omicron subvariants. Authorities also cited a sharp increase in infections across neighbouring India.



COVID-19 is once again spreading across Southeast Asia, with densely populated areas such as Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Thailand reporting a rise in cases. Health authorities in several countries have issued alerts in major cities and are advising citizens to receive updated booster vaccinations.



The current surge across Asia is believed to be driven by the JN.1 subvariant and its related strains, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as a ‘variant of interest’, though it is not yet deemed a ‘variant of concern’.



In Bangladesh, the resurgence has become increasingly apparent. On June 4, one COVID-related death was reported in Dhaka, followed by two more on June 13, along with 15 new cases. Daily infection numbers continue to climb, driven by the spread of Omicron subvariants, reduced public vigilance, limited healthcare preparedness, and ongoing systemic vulnerabilities.