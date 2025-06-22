(WATCH) ‘Completely and totally obliterated!’ – Trump confirms US strikes on ‘key’ Iranian nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had ‘completely and totally obliterated’ three Iranian ‘key’ nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan – in a speech from DC early on Sunday morning.



“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” he said.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the move as a ‘bold decision’ that ‘will change history’. Iran’s Nuclear Safety Centre reported that no signs of contamination had been detected at the targeted sites.