US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had ‘completely and totally obliterated’ three Iranian ‘key’ nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan – in a speech from DC early on Sunday morning.
“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the move as a ‘bold decision’ that ‘will change history’. Iran’s Nuclear Safety Centre reported that no signs of contamination had been detected at the targeted sites.
World
(WATCH) ‘Completely and totally obliterated!’ – Trump confirms US strikes on ‘key’ Iranian nuclear sites
US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had ‘completely and totally obliterated’ three Iranian ‘key’ nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan – in a speech from DC early on Sunday morning.
Popular
CAPITAL FM EDITORIAL
More on Capital News
Top stories
Washington, D.C. June 22 – President Donald Trump on Saturday evening confirmed that U.S. military forces had carried out air strikes on three Iranian...
Israel-Iran War
The agency said it had observed population movements in both countries, with civilians fleeing shelling in Israel and others leaving Tehran and surrounding regions...
DIPLOMACY
Kenyans in distress or in need of urgent support can now reach out to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs via: Phone: +254 20...
World
His ambiguity has added to the sense of uncertainty as the fighting itself escalates - as has his departure from the G7 in Canada....
Fifth Estate
The agreement, which includes key concessions from both sides, offers hope for a recalibrated global order after years of mounting friction. China has agreed...
World
Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel on Sunday evening, striking several cities including Tel Aviv and the northern coastal city of...
Fifth Estate
President Xi likened the U.S.-China relationship to steering a massive ship—it requires strong leadership, clear vision, and the maturity to rise above short-term distractions....