(WATCH) Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore accuses Western countries of interference in Sahel alliance

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore hit out at Western interference in the Sahel states, as representatives gathered for the inaugural performance of the union’s anthem in Ouagadougou.



“We need to unite, little by little, and the AES (Alliance of Sahel States) is continuing on its way despite all the difficulties and challenges ahead,” he said. “If I were naive, I’d ask myself why the imperialists don’t want this union. But I’m not naive. I know why, and it’s the same question that those who are still asleep should ask themselves.”



“Why don’t they want us to unite? Why is confederation so frightening or painful for some? Because we are approached every day by these imperialists to force one of the three to betray the other,” he alleged.



Footage also shows officials from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger listening to the anthem ‘Sahel Benkan’ and raising the flag.



The AES, established in September 2023, brought together Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, for common defence and co-ordinating diplomatic, economic relations and foreign policy decisions.