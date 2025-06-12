Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

(WATCH) Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore accuses Western countries of interference in Sahel alliance

Published

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore hit out at Western interference in the Sahel states, as representatives gathered for the inaugural performance of the union’s anthem in Ouagadougou.

“We need to unite, little by little, and the AES (Alliance of Sahel States) is continuing on its way despite all the difficulties and challenges ahead,” he said. “If I were naive, I’d ask myself why the imperialists don’t want this union. But I’m not naive. I know why, and it’s the same question that those who are still asleep should ask themselves.”

“Why don’t they want us to unite? Why is confederation so frightening or painful for some? Because we are approached every day by these imperialists to force one of the three to betray the other,” he alleged.

Footage also shows officials from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger listening to the anthem ‘Sahel Benkan’ and raising the flag.

The AES, established in September 2023, brought together Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, for common defence and co-ordinating diplomatic, economic relations and foreign policy decisions.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya Receives Over 6mn Doses of TB and Polio Vaccines

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday flagged off a major consignment of life-saving vaccines, signalling renewed momentum in Kenya’s child immunisation programme. The...

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to close 3rd Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference

The President was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and the Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto condoles with Albert Ojwang’s family in telephone call

During the call, the head of state assured them of justice and accountability over his death while in police custody.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi to present Sh4.24tn budget

The budget comes amid tough economic conditions and public concern, rising cost of living and debate on the Finance Bill 2025.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Starvation alert as children fill Kenya refugee ward after US aid cuts

Emaciated children fill a 30-bed ward at Kakuma's Amusait Hospital, staring blankly at visitors as they receive treatment for severe acute malnutrition.

3 hours ago
Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest Ojwang died while in police custody after being ferried 300 kilometers from Homa Bay, the point of his arrest to Nairobi Central police station. DIG Lagat had ordered his arrest

Kenya

Kenya’s streets set to roar in honor of Ojwang

“This is a day of rage and courage,” read one of the protest flyers circulating online. “No more deaths. Justice for Albert.”

4 hours ago

Kenya

Safaricom again denies spy claims in Ojwang arrest outrage

Safaricom urged Kenyans to disregard any attempts to incite public opinion and instead demand a transparent and credible investigation into Ojwang’s death.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Targets Salary Recovery as Officials Arrested Over Fake Academic Credentials

The suspects are from key public institutions including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Kenya Medical Training College...

17 hours ago