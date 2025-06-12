(WATCH) Anti-deportation protesters hurl fireworks at police, ignite fires during clashes in Seattle

Clashes erupted in Seattle as hundreds rallied outside the Federal Building on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with LA demonstrators calling for an end to the Trump administration’s mass deportation policies.



Footage shows fireworks being launched at police officers as tensions rapidly escalate into physical clashes. Officers can be seen pushing protesters to the ground, making arrests and deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd. Footage also shows demonstrators igniting a large street fire and rallying around the blaze with signs and placards.



The protest follows the removal and burning of American flags outside the Federal Building on Tuesday. Two individuals were detained and released shortly afterwards, according to local media.



Anti-deportation protests erupted in LA on Friday and surged across the country amid outrage over the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.



On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he had deployed 3,000 National Guardsmen to LA, which California Governor Gavin Newsom called ‘unlawful’ and a ‘serious breach of state sovereignty.’



Meanwhile, Trump suggested on Tuesday that he could even use the Insurrection Act, which allows a president to deploy the US military – as happened in LA during the 1992 riots.