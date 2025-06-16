(WATCH) All 1209 police stations in Kenya will be equipped with CCTV cameras within 2 years – CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen says all police stations across Kenya to have CCTV cameras in next 2yrs to enhance accountability, transparency; tampering to be criminalized.
