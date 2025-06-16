Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) All 1209 police stations in Kenya will be equipped with CCTV cameras within 2 years – CS Murkomen

Published


CS Murkomen says all police stations across Kenya to have CCTV cameras in next 2yrs to enhance accountability, transparency; tampering to be criminalized.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(WATCH) Tears of a widow: Albert Ojwang’s wife cries for justice over police killing

The wife of deceased Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang has called for justice for his death while in police custody. “I blame the police because...

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya refutes claims of involvement in Sudan conflict

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura dismissed the accusations as "false and misleading

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors Threaten to Boycott Future DORA Talks, Decry ‘Tokenism’ in Revenue Allocation

The Division of Revenue Bill once passed into the Division of Revenue Act is a legislation that determines the equitable sharing of nationally raised...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA seeks to detain Central OCS Talaam for 21 days in probe over Albert Ojwang’s murder

IPOA filed an application at the Milimani Law Courts, stating the need for extension of time to allow detectives complete their investigations.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Newton Karish to fly DP flag in Mbeere North by-election

Party leaders Lenny Kivuti and Justin Muturi described Karish, who currently serves as Muminji MCA, as a dedicated servant leader, grounded in strong values...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges families of Gen Z protest victims to stay away from commemoration march

Gachagua claimed there is a sinister plot to harm those who show up for the march

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Maraga says buck stops with President Ruto in Albert Ojwang murder

2 hours ago

crime

Muturi wants Ruto to suspend DIG Lagat amid probe over Ojwang’s murder in custody

Muturi noted that in July 2024, President Ruto convinced then-Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to resign following weeks of violent protests against proposed...

3 hours ago